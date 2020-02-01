Home of the Week: Inward-outward in South Pasadena

Unassuming from the street, this Midcentury Modern home leaves little to the imagination inside with an atrium entry and two glass-walled wings that look onto a large outdoor deck. Recently renovated, the post-and-beam residence is one of only 32 homes designed by architect James Allen Walter.

The details

Location: 2050 La Fremontia St., South Pasadena, CA 91030

Asking price: $2.25 million

Year built: 1967

Living area: 2,252 square feet, four bedrooms, two bathrooms

Lot size: 0.55 acre

Features: Vaulted ceilings, skylights, Japanese tile work, open-concept common area, updated kitchen with 12-foot island, central deck/patio space, gardens, lawn

About the area: In the 91030 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in December was $1.331 million, a 23.1% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Jennifer Parker-Stanton and Abby Royal, Deasy Penner Podley, (626) 683-0777

