Demi Lovato gives Hollywood Hills home sale another shot

Demi Lovato just relisted her contemporary home of four years for $8.995 million in Hollywood Hills West. It’s been nearly a year since the house last listed for sale, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

The singer-songwriter, who sang the national anthem before Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, can still turn a profit on the property. Records show she paid $8.3 million for it in 2016.

Perched at the end of a cul-de-sac, the estate spans over an acre. The main draw is a modern home of 5,500 square feet, and other highlights include a swimming pool, spa, turf lawn and dining gazebo.

Living spaces fill out the lowest level of the three-story floor plan, where a double-height living room and marble kitchen expand through pocketing doors to the entertainer’s backyard.

The second story holds most of the four bedrooms and seven bathrooms, including a master suite with a sitting room and spa tub. Up top, there’s a stylish lounge with a billiards room and wet bar that opens to a rooftop terrace. The scenic space enjoys sweeping city and canyon views.

James Harris and David Parnes of the Agency hold the listing.

Lovato, 27, started her career as an actress, starring as a child in “Barney & Friends” before roles in the Disney Channel films “Camp Rock” and “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.” She’s released six studio albums to date with hits such as “This Is Me,” “Skyscraper” and “Sorry Not Sorry.” Her latest record, “Tell Me You Love Me,” was released in 2017.