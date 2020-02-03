Matt Kemp sells Poway mansion for less than half what he paid

Veteran baseball outfielder Matt Kemp has sold his custom estate in Poway’s Heritage community for $4.3 million, records show.

The 15,844-square-foot mansion, which Kemp spent about $3 million to renovate, originally hit the market in late 2016 for $11.5 million and was more recently listed for $4.999 million, records show. The three-time all-star bought the property in 2013 using a corporate entity for $9.075 million, according to the San Diego County recorder.

1 / 16 The mansion features a trophy room, a gym and an infinity-edge swimming pool. (Antis Real Estate Photography) 2 / 16 The mansion features a trophy room, a gym and an infinity-edge swimming pool. (Antis Real Estate Photography) 3 / 16 The mansion features a trophy room, a gym and an infinity-edge swimming pool. (Antis Real Estate Photography) 4 / 16 The mansion features a trophy room, a gym and an infinity-edge swimming pool. (Antis Real Estate Photography) 5 / 16 The mansion features a trophy room, a gym and an infinity-edge swimming pool. (Antis Real Estate Photography) 6 / 16 The mansion features a trophy room, a gym and an infinity-edge swimming pool. (Antis Real Estate Photography) 7 / 16 The mansion features a trophy room, a gym and an infinity-edge swimming pool. (Antis Real Estate Photography) 8 / 16 The mansion features a trophy room, a gym and an infinity-edge swimming pool. (Antis Real Estate Photography) 9 / 16 The mansion features a trophy room, a gym and an infinity-edge swimming pool. (Antis Real Estate Photography) 10 / 16 The mansion features a trophy room, a gym and an infinity-edge swimming pool. (Antis Real Estate Photography) 11 / 16 The mansion features a trophy room, a gym and an infinity-edge swimming pool. (Antis Real Estate Photography) 12 / 16 The mansion features a trophy room, a gym and an infinity-edge swimming pool. (Antis Real Estate Photography) 13 / 16 The mansion features a trophy room, a gym and an infinity-edge swimming pool. (Antis Real Estate Photography) 14 / 16 The mansion features a trophy room, a gym and an infinity-edge swimming pool. (Antis Real Estate Photography) 15 / 16 The mansion features a trophy room, a gym and an infinity-edge swimming pool. (Antis Real Estate Photography) 16 / 16 The mansion features a trophy room, a gym and an infinity-edge swimming pool. (Antis Real Estate Photography)

Built in 2003, the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion features a 1,200-bottle wine cellar, a cigar lounge and a theater with a snack bar. Formal living and dining rooms sit off the foyer, which has a custom staircase. Two walk-in closets, a spa-style bathroom, a sitting room and a balcony comprise the master suite. A private elevator services each floor.

Advertisement

Outside, roughly four acres of grounds include a tennis court, a swimming pool, fountain features and hedged gardens. A detached guest house is outfitted with a game room, a gym and a steam room. There’s also a five-car garage.

Kemp, 35, has hit 281 home runs and 1,010 RBIs across 14 big league seasons while winning two Silver Slugger Awards. In December, the former Dodger agreed to a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins that includes an invitation to spring training.

Kofi Nartey and Jessica Foote of Compass were the listing agents.