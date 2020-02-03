NBA star DeAndre Jordan asks $10 million for Tuscan compound in Malibu

While his team hunts for a playoff spot out east, Brooklyn Nets big man DeAndre Jordan is looking to score a sale on the West Coast. His Tuscan-style estate overlooking the ocean in Malibu just hit the market for $9.995 million, records show.

The coastal compound offers plenty of space for the former All-Star, who spent most of his career with the Los Angeles Clippers. Across 3.5 acres, it has an 8,800-square-foot mansion, 2,000 square feet of deck space, a detached garage and a scenic patio with a pool, spa and cabana.

Custom-built in 2006, the house spans three stories with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and loads of amenities. Highlights include a movie theater, elevator, underground wine cellar and billiards room with a bar.

Formal common spaces give the floor plan a dramatic tone. Columns, chandeliers, custom fireplaces and travertine floors imported from Italy adorn the main level, and the kitchen has hand-crafted cabinetry and granite and onyx countertops.

Upstairs, the master suite opens to a private balcony through three sets of French doors. The outdoor space overlooks the long hillside lot, which sits about half a mile from the ocean.

Joseph Shane Tourtelot of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.

Jordan, 31, spent a decade with the Clippers, leading the league in rebounding for two seasons and being named All-NBA First Team in 2016. Over the summer, he inked a four-year deal with the Nets worth about $40 million.

He’s made a few real estate moves in the area over the years, selling a Cape Cod-inspired mansion in Pacific Palisades for $11.75 million in 2016 and listing his smaller Malibu home two years ago for $6.5 million.