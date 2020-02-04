Actor James Jagger buys in Los Feliz, lists in Silver Lake

It’s been a busy few months for James Jagger, the actor son of Mick Jagger who recently starred in HBO’s “Vinyl.” After dropping $2.5 million on an Art Deco-vibe home in Los Feliz in September, he just listed his Silver Lake home for sale at $1.295 million.

His new place is the larger of the two with four bedrooms and four bathrooms in 3,200 square feet. Built in 1938, the stylish spot boasts original details such as a carved wooden banister and wood-paneled den, as well as a landscaped backyard. Balconies on both sides take in neighborhood views.

The Art Deco-vibe home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms in 3,200 square feet. (Realtor.com)

He appears to have a type, because his Silver Lake home was built just a year earlier in 1937. It’s a bit cozier however, offering two bedrooms and a bathroom in just over 1,100 square feet.

Advertisement

The green-colored bungalow sits high above the street, with walkways ascending through gardens and mature trees up to the entry. A small sitting area is perched along the way, and in back, the hillside lot rises to a verdant viewing terrace.

Heavy on original details as well, the single-story charmer has hardwood floors, coved ceilings, bay windows, decorative fireplaces, exposed beams and built-in bookshelves. The kitchen was updated in 2013 with soapstone counters, shaker cabinetry and booth seating.

1 / 10 The front. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The fireplace. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 The office. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The lawn. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The terrace. (Realtor.com)

A dining cabana and a two-car garage topped by a studio space complete the property.

Advertisement

Cari Field and Krista Crews of ACME Real Estate hold the listing.

In addition to starring in “Vinyl,” which was canceled after one season, Jagger has credits in “Gangster Kittens,” “The Last Full Measure” and “Magic Lantern.”