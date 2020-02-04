Josh Hutcherson sells Midcentury home in the Hollywood Hills

Actor Josh Hutcherson, who stars in the Hulu adventure-comedy series “Future Man,” has sold his home in the Hollywood Hills for $2.94 million.

Obscured from the street by lush landscaping, the roughly half-acre property centers on a wood-clad Midcentury Modern-style home of nearly 1,900 square feet. Built in 1951, the single-story house features polished concrete floors, beamed ceilings, two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

A fireplace and brickwork fills a far wall in the living room, which has glass doors that open to outdoor decking. The galley-style kitchen has been updated with new appliances. Off the kitchen area is a small office/reading nook.

Outside, expansive decking creates an additional 2,500 square feet of living space. The semi-covered space includes a sunken conversation pit and a lounge area with a drop-down projector.

Hutcherson bought the property through a trust in 2012 for $2.5 million, records show. Actor Heath Ledger, talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres and noted furniture designer Guy Chaddock are among former residents.

The 27-year-old Hutcherson is known for his film roles in “The Hunger Games” films as well “RV” and “Bridge to Terabithia.” Last year, he appeared in the movie “The Long Home” and had a voice role in the Netflix animated series “Ultraman.”

Deedee Howard and Charlie Heydt of the Agency were the listing agents. Paul Salazar of Hilton & Hyland repped the buyer.