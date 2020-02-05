‘True Blood’ producer Brian Buckner parts with Woodland Hills retreat

Brian Buckner, the executive producer behind HBO’s “True Blood,” has sold his contemporary home in Woodland Hills for $1.52 million, or $179,000 less than when it first came up for sale last summer.

Buckner just managed to eke out a profit on the property; records show he shelled out $1.499 million for it in 2016.

Buckner’s made plenty of changes since then, including painting the exterior, adding stained wood accents around the entry and swapping the hardwood floors throughout the single-story floor plan. The guesthouse, once used as a gym, has been transformed into a poolside lounge with a living room and wet bar.

The main house spans 2,800 square feet, and the guesthouse tacks on another 600. Through double doors, the home opens to a bright open floor plan with recessed lighting and a designer kitchen. In total, there are five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Outside, the L-shaped home flanks a custom deck and swimming pool. Hillside landscaping touches up the backyard. For amenities, there’s an electric driveway gate, electric pool cover, electric car charger in the garage and solar panels up top.

Before serving as executive producer on all seven seasons of “True Blood,” Buckner also produced the sitcoms “Spin City” and “Friends.”

In 2016, he listed an Encino home for $3.2 million that he had bought from fellow producer Laurie McCarthy two years prior, The Times previously reported. It sold that year for $3.056 million, records show.

Samantha Forshpan of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the Woodland Hills listing. Matt Epstein of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.