Hollywood Hills home where Judy Garland and Sammy Davis Jr. once lived seeks $6.2 million

Above the Sunset Strip, a hillside home once owned by actress-singer Judy Garland and her husband, film and stage director Vincente Minnelli, has come up for sale at $6.195 million.

Garland and Minnelli lived at the house in the mid-1940s with daughter Liza Minnelli. It was later owned by television actor and comedian Wally Cox, who sold it in 1955 to Rat Pack entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. During Davis’ stay, musical acts such as the Band lived and recorded on the property.

What was once Liza Minnelli’s bedrooms sits off the downstairs living room. The bedroom features a hidden door that leads to the so-called Judy Garland suite, or what was the original master suite. (Todd Goodman)

The main house, designed and built in 1941 by architect-to-the-stars John Elgin Woolf, has been updated but still contains relics from its Hollywood residents. The downstairs living room is next to what was once Liza Minnelli’s bedroom, which has a hidden door behind the bookcases that leads to the original master bedroom, which has a dressing area and walk-in closet. The dressing room, untouched through the decades, retains its original mirrors.

Other spaces include a living room with a fireplace, a step-up dining room and an office. The kitchen, accessed from both the living and dining rooms, has been remodeled.

Outside, grounds designed by Davis himself feature a swimming pool, a pool house with two bathrooms, fruit trees and tropical landscaping. A fire pit is a more recent addition to the property.

Alexandra Pfeifer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.