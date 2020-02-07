Joseph Gordon-Levitt takes a loss on Franklin Hills home

The Franklin Hills real estate market was not kind to Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The actor has sold his 1940s traditional in the neighborhood in an off-market deal for $3.08 million — or $170,000 less than he paid for the place five years ago.

Records identify the buyer as Robert Padnick, a writer and actor whose credits include “Seinfeld” and “The Office.”

Though it chalked up as a loss, the property has plenty of architectural pedigree. It was built by noted architect Arthur W. Hawes and later renovated in the Hollywood Regency style by Paul Williams, who designed homes for stars such as Frank Sinatra and Lucille Ball.

Perched in the hills on the south side of the neighborhood, the single-story home holds four bedrooms and four bathrooms in about 3,800 square feet. The most impressive space comes in the great room, where whitewashed beams hang over a wet bar, brick fireplace and hardwood floors. Walls of windows take in leafy views.

Elsewhere, there’s a formal dining room, office and wood-covered kitchen. The U-shaped abode opens to a brick patio out back, which adjoins a swimming pool and lawn. The landscaped grounds cover about a third of an acre.

Gordon-Levitt, 38, gained fame in the 1990s and early 2000s on the long-running sitcom “3rd Rock from the Sun.” Among the actor’s film credits are “500 Days of Summer,” “Inception,” “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Snowden.”