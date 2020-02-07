Spurs coach Gregg Popovich courts buyer for San Francisco condo

Legendary NBA coach Gregg Popovich, who’s currently battling for a playoff spot with the San Antonio Spurs, is handling some business in San Francisco. His three-bedroom condo of nearly two decades just hit the market there for $2.675 million.

If it meets its price, it’ll be a nice chunk of change for the five-time NBA champion. Records show that Popovich paid $1.475 million for the home back in 2002.

The 1,950-square-foot unit is found in a 96-year-old brick building in Presidio Heights. Through picture windows, it enjoys natural light and city views.

1 / 10 Gregg Popovich’s condo is inside this 96-year-old brick building. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The entry. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The living room with marble fireplace and expansive view. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The fireplace. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 The lounge. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The office. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The view. (Realtor.com)

Paneled walls and moldings give the interior an elegant vibe, while a remodeled kitchen and updated bathrooms bring the home into the 21st century. Other highlights include a hardwood entry, formal dining room, office and living room with a marble fireplace.

Located a few blocks from the famous Presidio, the luxury building also includes a storage spot and parking space.

Joseph and Joe Moore of McGuire Real Estate hold the listing.

Popovich, 70, is the winningest coach in NBA history with 1,267 victories, and his 24-year tenure is the longest active stretch of any U.S. major sports league. A three-time NBA Coach of the Year winner, he also serves as head coach of the U.S. national team.

Last summer, he listed his 9,600-square-foot mansion in San Antonio for sale at $3.5 million, The Times previously reported.