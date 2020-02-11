‘Full House’ home gets a price cut in San Francisco

There are plenty of “Full House” fans out there, but apparently none with pockets deep enough to buy the show’s famous home.

The San Francisco Victorian — used to portray the Tanner family’s residence in the famous sitcom — listed last year for $5.999 million. With no takers, it’s back on the market for half a million less.

It’s owned by the show’s creator, Jeff Franklin, who paid $4 million for it in 2016 and began a dramatic facelift, remodeling the living spaces with modern style and high-end finishes. The bright red door that it boasted in the show, however, has been painted a darker shade.

Built in 1883 by Charles Hinkel Lewis, the eye-catching abode spans three stories in the Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood. Inside, modern fixtures, crown molding, high ceilings and hardwood floors fill the elegant living spaces.

There’s a living room with a marble fireplace, a lounge with built-ins, a den with a wet bar and a sunny dining area. The center-island kitchen provides visual contrast with royal blue cabinetry, subway tile and skylights.

Upstairs, the master suite features a walk-in closet and stylish bathroom. It’s one of four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in about 3,700 square feet. Out back, an English garden with manicured hedges holds a dining area.

Rachel Swann of the Agency holds the listing.

In addition to creating “Full House” and its recent sequel, “Fuller House,” Franklin’s other shows include “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper” and “Malcolm & Eddie.” On the film side, he directed “Love Stinks” and produced “Stuart Little.”