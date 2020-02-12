Kenny G cuts the price of his Studio City farmhouse to $3.5 million

With no takers after over a year, saxophonist Kenny G is hoping his next price is more in tune with the Studio City market. His farmhouse retreat is back up for grabs at $3.5 million, or about half a million shy of his original tag.

There’s still plenty of room to turn a profit for the famous musician, who paid $2.85 million for the home in 2007, records show.

The half-acre property makes the most of its space, combining a 1980s farmhouse, a guesthouse with a soundproof recording studio and landscaped grounds with a pool, spa, pond, waterfall and putting green.

Flagstone touches up the exterior of the main house and continues inside, where an open floor plan holds a formal living room, chandelier-topped dining room and chef’s kitchen under a skylight. All three spaces open through French doors to the verdant backyard.

The two-story floor plan also includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and an office with a fireplace. In the spacious master suite, there’s a lounge, spa bathroom and sauna, as well as a balcony that overlooks the gated grounds.

Matt Epstein of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.

Kenny G, whose full name is Kenneth Gorelick, is one of the best-selling artists of all time with more than 75 million records sold. He’s released 17 studio albums over the last four decades including 1986’s “Duotones.”

In 1998, he sold a traditional-style home in Beverly Crest to tennis great Pete Sampras for $2.5 million. Kate Upton and Justin Verlander purchased the property in 2016 for $5.25 million, The Times previously reported.