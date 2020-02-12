Rockstar’s Russell Weiner aims for $31 million in Beverly Hills

Another year, another eight-digit price tag for Rockstar Energy creator Russell Weiner. The energy drink brand chief has listed a home in the exclusive Beverly Park enclave of Beverly Hills for $31 million, or nearly twice the $18.6 million he paid for the place five years ago, records show.

No stranger to ambitious price tags, Weiner last year listed a Hermosa Beach home for $21 million that he bought in 2013 for $10 million. Another of his properties, a Miami Beach mansion, hit the market last year for $35 million, up considerably from the $20 million he paid for the property in 2016.

The most surprising price point came in Hollywood Hills, where he bought a contemporary pad in the Bird Streets for about $16.5 million and listed it for sale two weeks later at $28 million.

1 / 12 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 The front. (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 The entry. (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 The foyer. (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 The hallway. (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 The office. (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 The two-story home. (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 The Tuscan-style home. (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 The pool. (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 The spa. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

The Beverly Park property spans over an acre in the 90210 ZIP Code, centering on a palatial Tuscan-style home built in 1999. Clocking in at roughly 10,500 square feet, the mansion draws the eye with dramatic columns and balconies on both sides.

An expansive tile foyer with dual staircases kicks things off, leading into formal living spaces such as a chandelier-topped dining room, wood-paneled office and chef’s kitchen under dark hardwood beams.

A multitude of arched doorways open out back, where covered patios adjoin a grassy backyard with a fountain, swimming pool and spa. At the edge of the property, there’s an outdoor kitchen with a bar. Terraces overlook the landscaped space from above.

Katelyn Byrd of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.

Advertisement

Weiner, the son of radio host Michael Savage, created Rockstar in 1998. Forbes puts his net worth at $4.4 billion.

He’s invested plenty in real estate over the years, buying NBA star Carlos Boozer’s Sunset Strip estate in 2006 and selling a concrete megalith in the Hollywood Hills for $8 million in 2009. In 2018, he listed a French country-style estate once owned by Madonna for $35 million in Beverly Hills.