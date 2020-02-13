Big homes: What $900,000 buys right now in three L.A. County communities

Need some space? Here’s a look at some 2,500-square-foot (or larger) homes you can get for $900,000 in El Sereno, Mid-City and Downey in L.A. County.

EL SERENO: This three-story retreat on a hillside offers what few other properties in L.A. can — sweeping views and no next-door neighbors.

Address: 2600 Forest Park Drive, Los Angeles, 90032

Listed for: $889,000 for four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 2,548 square feet (5,801-square-foot lot)

Features: Eye-catching exterior; open floor plan; spacious master suite; three balconies

About the area: In the 90032 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $633,000, up 4.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2319 Hillcrest Drive, Los Angeles (Realtor.com)

MID-CITY: This 95-year-old duplex needs some work but boasts a central location right off Interstate 10.

Address: 2319 Hillcrest Drive, Los Angeles, 90016

Listed for: $895,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,856 square feet (6,480-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered entry; tile kitchen; custom master bedroom; second-story balcony

About the area: In the 90016 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $799,000, up 20.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

9012 Gaymont Ave., Downey (Realtor.com)

DOWNEY: A spacious master suite occupies the second floor of this 1950s home with a detached garage and storage shed out back.

Address: 9012 Gaymont Ave., Downey, 90240

Listed for: $859,900 for five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 3,294 square feet (6,356-square-foot lot)

Features: Landscaped frontyard; laminate wood floors; bonus room; fenced backyard

About the area: In the 90240 ZIP Code, based on seven sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in December was $610,000, down 0.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

5187 Dartmouth Ave., El Sereno (Realtor.com)

EL SERENO: Built in 2018, this custom residence features a balcony in front and a deck out back.

Address: 5187 Dartmouth Ave., El Sereno, 90032

Listed for: $950,000 for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 2,659 square feet (6,418-square-foot lot)

Features: Hillside setting; open floor plan; master suite with balcony; tiered backyard

1511 S. New Hampshire Ave., Los Angeles (Realtor.com)

MID-CITY: This gated property off Venice Boulevard holds two buildings, three units and a grassy backyard.

Address: 1511 S. New Hampshire Ave., Los Angeles, 90006

Listed for: $899,000 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,454 square feet (6,288-square-foot lot)

Features: Landscaped lot; front house with two units; one-bedroom back house with porch

About the area: In the 90006 ZIP Code, based on six sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $860,000, up 3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

12145 Anderberg Ave., Downey (Realtor.com)

DOWNEY: A variety of trees, including fig, avocado, lemon, guava, jujube and persimmon, dot the grounds around this cul-de-sac home.

Address: 12145 Anderberg Ave., Downey, 90242

Listed for: $870,000 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,984 square feet (5,333-square-foot lot)

Features: Double-door entry; two master suites; landscaped yard; solar panels

About the area: In the 90242 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $600,000, up 20.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.