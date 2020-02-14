Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Anne Heche sells Lake Arrowhead retreat for $1 million

Anne Heche
Actress Anne Heche and her former partner, actor James Tupper, have sold a Lake Arrowhead retreat of seven years for $1 million.
(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Feb. 14, 2020
10:26 AM
Actress Anne Heche and her former partner, actor James Tupper, have cut a deal in Lake Arrowhead, selling a lakefront retreat in the forested community for $1 million, public records show.

The rustic cabin retreat, built in 1956, has vaulted ceilings, knotty-pine siding and unobstructed views of the lake. An original stone fireplace runs from floor to ceiling in the great room. An updated kitchen, a loft, three bedrooms and two bathrooms fill out the 1,440-square-foot floor plan.

1/16
The lakefront view.  (Redfin.com)
2/16
The 1956 cabin has been updated with fresh paint.   (Redfin.com)
4/16
The 1956 cabin has been updated with fresh paint and a new kitchen.   (Redfin.com)
Outside, wrap-around decking creates additional space for living and entertaining. A single-slip dock completes the lakeside package.

The property last changed hands seven years ago for $899,000, records show. It had been listed for sale since August for $1.05 million.

Kathy Delong of Lakeview Realty Enterprises was the listing agent. SueEllen Knapp of Capre represented the buyer.

Heche, 50, is known for her film roles in “Donnie Brasco” (1997), “Six Days, Seven Nights” (1998) and “John Q” (2002). More recently, the actress has appeared on the shows “The Brave” and “Chicago P.D.”

Tupper, 54, met Heche on the set of the show “Men in Trees.” His other credits include “Mercy” (2011-15) and “Revenge” (2010-11). More recently, he appeared on HBO’s “Big Little Lies.”

The former couple reportedly separated two years ago after about 10 years together.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
