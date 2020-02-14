Top sales: L.A.’s housing market sees a spate of high-dollar deals in January

An action-film star, a home-furnishings chief executive and a fashion designer were among the top movers and shakers in L.A.’s red-hot luxury market, which last month saw five sales north of $20 million. Here’s a closer look at the most expensive homes sold in January.

$42.5 million — Hollywood Hills West

A 16,000-square-foot contemporary home on Robin Drive in the Bird Streets neighborhood sold to a limited liability company for about $9.5 million less than the asking price.

Set on a hillside lot of more than half an acre, the six-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion features an elaborate swimming pool that snakes around the rear of the property. Inside, novelties include a golf simulator, a cigar room and a media room. A separate wellness studio features a spa and massage room. A rooftop deck with a living roof creates additional living space outdoors.

Branden and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland were the listing agents. Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency and Rannie Huang-Greer of Ten X Realty represented the buyer.

Restoration Hardware CEO Gary Friedman, through a corporate entity, paid $37 million, or $9.25 million less than the original asking price, for a home on Gilcrest Drive in Beverly Crest. (Jim Bartsch)

$37 million — Beverly Crest

On Gilcrest Drive, a corporate entity tied to Restoration Hardware Chief Executive Gary Friedman paid $9.25 million less than the original asking price for a modern mansion.

Designed by Tim Morrison, the 11,000-square-foot home features a wide, symmetrical front with two accent walls that surround the two-story entry. Inside, open-concept living spaces include grand living and dining rooms, a wet bar, a screening room and a gym. There are five bedrooms and nine bathrooms including a master suite with dual baths.

Outside, city-to-ocean views create a backdrop for formal gardens, statuaries and a zero-edge swimming pool. A large motor court sits off the front.

Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland were the co-listing agents. Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency represented the buyer.

A newly built showplace on Robin Drive sold to a limited liability company for $33 million in Hollywood Hills West. (Hilton & Hyland)

$33 million — Hollywood Hills West

A newly built showplace on Robin Drive sold to a limited liability company for $9.5 million less than the asking price.

Designed by Xten Architecture, the massive contemporary home is outfitted with a range of designer-done details, two kitchens, a wet bar and a wine cellar. Pocketing walls of glass open the main living spaces to an expansive terrace and a zero-edge swimming pool. Six bedrooms and eight bathrooms lie within about 17,000 square feet of space.

Kurt Rappaport and Daniel Dill of Westside Estate Agency and Branden and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland were the listing agents. Rappaport and Rannie Huang-Greer of Ten X Realty represented the buyer.

$24 million — Bel-Air

On Siena Way, fashion mogul Serge Azria sold an estate for $11 million less than the original asking price.

Once owned by famed talent agent Sandy Gallin, the gated estate centers on a 1930s traditional-style home designed by Paul R. Williams. Updated by architect Scott Mitchell, the graceful two-story features beamed ceilings, bay windows and hardwood floors. French doors open onto outdoor living and dining areas.

The 11,650 square feet of space includes seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen and a loft-style office. A media room, gym and wine room lie on a lower level. Additional living space tops the three-car garage.

The house originally came up for sale in 2017 for $35 million and was more recently listed for $25 million, records show.

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency and Christopher Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker were the listing agents. Barry Dane of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.

$20.8 million — Brentwood

A limited liability company paid about $6.2 million less than the original asking price for a home on South Rockingham Avenue.

The Spanish-style house, built in 2019, has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Features include a family room with an indoor-outdoor bar, an ocean-view master suite and a kitchen with three islands. A lower-level wing holds a theater, bar, wine room and sauna.

Santiago Arana and Mauricio Umansky of the Agency were the listing agents. Branden and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.

$18.5 million — Malibu

Action-film star Jason Statham and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley sold their beach house in the Malibu Colony enclave for $1.45 million shy of the asking price.

The two-story residence, built in 1965, was updated and painted black during Statham and Huntington-Whiteley’s ownership. Inside, designer-done interiors include a living room with a brick fireplace, a minimalist-vibe kitchen, four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Decking and an in-ground spa fill the space between the main house and guesthouse. At the rear, a gated patio descends to the sandy beach.

Branden and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland were the listing agents. The Williamses also represented the buyer.