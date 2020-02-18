Football legend Larry Allen sells Bay Area mansion for $4 million

Larry Allen was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame following his stellar NFL career, but his real estate moves aren’t going quite as well. The longtime Dallas Cowboy just sold his Bay Area home for $4 million, or roughly 47% less than his original price tag of $7.5 million.

It chalks up as a loss for the former Super Bowl champion, who paid $4.595 million for the property back in 2004.

Found in Danville, the impressive estate spans an acre and a half in a gated golf course community. It centers on a 10,000-square-foot mansion with seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms and a host of amenities across two stories.

There’s a movie theater, gym, sauna and indoor spa with a fireplace. The scenic backyard tacks on a second spa, as well as an infinity pool, sports court and patio with golf course views. A motor court and six-car garage anchor the front of the property.

Inside, the most expansive space comes in the great room, where a second-story catwalk rings a window-lined living area. Elsewhere is a lounge, dining room, billiards room, loft and chef’s kitchen under coffered ceilings. Two of the seven bedrooms are master suites, and both overlook the golf course from balconies.

Allen, 48, is considered one of the strongest players in NFL history, once bench pressing over 700 pounds. He played in 11 Pro Bowls during his career and won a Super Bowl championship with the Dallas Cowboys in 1996.

After 12 seasons with Dallas, he played the last two years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers and retired after the 2007 season.

Douglas Manful of Black Book International held the listing. Maryam Omer of Home Advantage Corp. represented the buyer.