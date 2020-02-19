Former Laker Jordan Clarkson shoots for $3.35 million in Woodland Hills

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson is looking to make a mid-season move. His Cape Cod-style home in L.A., where he spent the first half of his career with the Lakers, has hit the market for $3.35 million.

It’s a relatively short stay for Clarkson, who paid about $3.2 million for the home in 2018, The Times previously reported.

Tucked behind gates in Woodland Hills, the property clocks in at about a third of an acre. A circular driveway approaches the two-story home, which holds five bedrooms and seven bathrooms in 5,800 square feet.

1 / 15 The front. (Realtor.com) 2 / 15 The entry. (Realtor.com) 3 / 15 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 15 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 15 The family room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 15 The living room. (Realtor.com) 7 / 15 The bonus room. (Realtor.com) 8 / 15 The deck. (Realtor.com) 9 / 15 The movie theater. (Realtor.com) 10 / 15 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 11 / 15 The lawn. (Realtor.com) 12 / 15 The pool. (Realtor.com) 13 / 15 The cabana. (Realtor.com) 14 / 15 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 15 / 15 Aerial view of the home. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Past a crisp white façade with navy accents, the interior keeps things bright with tan tones, white paneled walls and hardwood floors. There’s a double-island kitchen, formal dining room, small living room and family room that opens outside through pocketing doors. Elsewhere is an office and movie theater.

Upstairs, both the bonus room and master suite access a spacious deck overlooking the backyard. Fenced and landscaped, the verdant space holds a saltwater pool, spa, fire pit, cabana and dining area surrounded by lawns.

Zeev Perez of Keller Williams Encino-Sherman Oaks holds the listing.

After earning second-team All-Southeastern Conference honors at Missouri, Clarkson was drafted by the Washington Wizards in 2014 and immediately traded to the Lakers. In 2018, he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he averaged a career-high 16.8 points per game in the 2018-19 season. Late last year, he was dealt to the Utah Jazz.