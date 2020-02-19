Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West buy La Quinta land from Ron Burkle

Kim Kardashian West has followed in the footsteps of her famous family, buying an undeveloped home site in La Quinta’s Madison Club community for $6.3 million, records show.

The undeveloped land is on the same street as the minimalist mansion that Kardashian West’s mother, Kris Jenner, purchased in 2018 for $12 million. It’s also a few doors down from an undeveloped parcel that her sister, Kylie Jenner, bought last year.

Kardashian West and husband Kanye West made the purchase toward the end of 2019 using a trust, real estate records show. The seller was a corporate entity tied to Los Angeles-based billionaire Ron Burkle.

Kardashian West’s lot is a few doors down from a modern mansion owned by her mother, Kris Jenner. Her sister, Kylie, also owns a home site on the street. (Google Earth)

Comprising two lots totaling about two acres, the property overlooks the sixth fairway of the Tom Fazio-designed golf course. Mature trees and the surrounding mountains form a scenic backdrop for the site.

The home site had been listed last year for $5.95 million before being removed from the market.

Kardashian West, 39, appears on the reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” with her siblings. She and West were married in 2014 and have three children.

West, 42, has been nominated for 69 Grammy Awards, winning 21. His ninth and latest studio album, “Jesus Is King,” was released last year.

The couple owns other property in Southern California, including a massive compound in Hidden Hills.