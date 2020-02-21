Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Anne Hathaway asks $3.495 million for New York penthouse

Anne Hathaway
The two-bedroom penthouse of actress Anne Hathaway and her husband, producer Adam Shulman, sits atop a Georgian-style mansion near Central Park that was built in 1904.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Feb. 21, 2020
11:23 AM
Share

Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway and her husband, producer-actor Adam Shulman, are asking $3.495 million for their New York penthouse near Central Park. That’s $945,000 more than the pair paid for it in 2016, records show.

Set atop a 116-year-old Georgian-style mansion, the Upper West Side home was recently redesigned. The stylistic overhaul replicated original details such as period moldings and added new flairs as well, including French casement windows and white oak herringbone floors.

Built in 1904, the brick-clad co-op has five units and enters through an elegant lobby with a sweeping staircase.

1/5
The living room.  (Emily Andrews)
2/5
The dining area.  (Emily Andrews)
3/5
The terrace.  (Emily Andrews)
4/5
The pocketing doors.  (Emily Andrews)
5/5
The building.  (Emily Andrews)

Advertisement

A private elevator ascends to the suite, which holds a pair of bedrooms and bathrooms. Highlights include a compact kitchen under 18-foot ceilings and a sunny living room with a fireplace. In the dining area, a ladder accesses hard-to-reach cabinetry.

A skylight brightens the master suite, which expands to a chic bathroom with a freestanding tub. Both bathrooms boast heated floors. Outside, a landscaped terrace adds a lounge and covered dining area.

Jeremy V. Stein of Sotheby’s International Realty Downtown Manhattan holds the listing.

A native of New York, Hathaway has been acting since the turn of the century with breakthrough roles in “Get Real” and “The Princess Diaries” before more high-profile projects such as “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Interstellar.” She’s twice been nominated for an Academy Award and won for her supporting role in 2012’s “Les Misérables.”

Hot Property
Newsletter
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.

Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement