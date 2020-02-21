Former baseball star Jay Bell puts Irvine home into play

Former shortstop Jay Bell — who played for five Major League Baseball teams over the course of his all-star career — is asking $1.049 million for his Irvine home. That’s $209,000 more than he paid for it four years ago, records show.

The listing arrives about a month after Bell was named head coach of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, a double-A affiliate of the Angels in Madison, Ala.

Built in 2012, the two-story home in the Portola Springs community holds four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in just over 2,000 square feet. Plantation shutters and wood accents draw the eye outside, and inside, an open floor plan combines crown molding and hardwood floors.

1 / 8 The living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 8 The open floor plan. (Realtor.com) 3 / 8 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 4 / 8 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 5 / 8 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 6 / 8 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 7 / 8 The patio. (Realtor.com) 8 / 8 The exterior. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

There’s a living room, dining area and subway-tile kitchen on the main level, which opens to a fenced backyard with a waterfall, fire pit and trellis-topped patio. Upstairs, a master suite with dual closets expands to a bathroom with a tile shower and soaking tub.

Neighborhood amenities include a swimming pool, spa, playground and sports court.

Trista Bouchard of Realty Co-Op holds the listing.

A two-time All-Star, Bell played for the Cleveland Indians, Pittsburgh Pirates, Kansas City Royals, Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Mets over the course of his 18-year career, winning a World Series with the Diamondbacks in 2001. In January, he was named head coach of the Trash Pandas, who will begin their inaugural season in April.