Actor Jackson Hurst lists remodeled retreat in Valley Village

Actor Jackson Hurst, whose credits include “Drop Dead Diva” and HBO’s “Sharp Objects,” is asking $1.799 million for his Valley Village home. That’s $414,000 more than he paid for it four years ago, records show.

He’s put plenty of work into the property since then, swapping tile for wide-plank wood in the living spaces and blowing out walls to create a bright open floor plan. Outside, he added a fresh coat of paint and a wooden garage door to break up the black-and-white exterior.

Five spaces fill out the main level: a chandelier-topped foyer, a living room with garden views, a column-lined dining room, a tile kitchen and a family room with a designer fireplace. French doors open out back, where a covered lounge and dining area adjoin a waterfall-fed spa.

Five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and an office complete the 3,190-square-foot floor plan. Accessed by farmhouse doors, the master suite enjoys a front-facing balcony with views of the neighborhood.

Michael Okun of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

An actor since 2006, Hurst starred in “Drop Dead Diva” from 2009 to 2014. His more recent credits include “Castle,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” in addition to his role as Kirk Lacey in “Sharp Objects.”