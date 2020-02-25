Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Gridiron great Lynn Swann lists Hancock Park home for sale

Lynn Swann
Lynn Swann, former USC football great and athletic director, bought the Hancock Park contemporary three years ago for $3.08 million. He’s now seeking $3.595 million for the roughly 4,300-square-foot house.
(Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Feb. 25, 2020
9:58 AM
Former USC football great Lynn Swann, who last year resigned as athletic director at his alma mater, has listed his home in historic Hancock Park for sale at $3.595 million.

Swann bought the contemporary residence about six miles northwest of the USC campus three years ago for $3.08 million, The Times previously reported.

Designed by Naomi Kobrin, the two-story house has an open-concept floor plan, high ceilings and pocketing glass walls that open to the backyard. Some 4,300 square feet of living space contain a living room with a two-way fireplace, a center-island kitchen, five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. A small wet bar sits below a floating wood and steel staircase.

Outside, hedges and fencing conceal a dining patio and saltwater swimming pool. An expansive terrace with a fire feature creates additional living space on the home’s second story.

Swann, 67, was a standout wide receiver at USC and went on to win four Super Bowls in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Following his retirement in 1982, he worked as a broadcaster for ABC Sports and served as chairman of the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition (2002-05).

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001.

Eric Lavey of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
