In Florida, former Charger Jarret Johnson looks to unload waterfront estate

After 12 years in the NFL, linebacker Jarret Johnson is now trying to tackle a home sale in northern Florida. His waterfront residence just hit the market for $2.695 million, records show.

Perched on a hill overlooking Rocky Bayou in the city of Niceville, the 1.5-acre estate holds a 2011 home surrounded by an abundance of outdoor amenities. Features include an entertainer’s patio with a saltwater pool, spa and fire pit. Down by the water, there’s a spacious dock with a boathouse and two lifts.

Past a stone-clad exterior, a double-door entry opens to living spaces with walnut floors, crown molding and subdued hues. A kitchen with coffered ceilings sits at the heart of the floor plan; it’s surrounded by an office, a formal dining room, a foyer with a sweeping staircase and a living room with French doors and a fireplace.

1 / 14 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 2 / 14 The front. (Realtor.com) 3 / 14 The foyer. (Realtor.com) 4 / 14 The living room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 14 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 14 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 7 / 14 The office. (Realtor.com) 8 / 14 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 14 The balcony. (Realtor.com) 10 / 14 The gym. (Realtor.com) 11 / 14 The patio. (Realtor.com) 12 / 14 The pool. (Realtor.com) 13 / 14 The waterfront estate. (Realtor.com) 14 / 14 The dock. (Realtor.com)

Upstairs, the master suite expands to a covered balcony overlooking the water. It’s one of four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in just over 6,000 square feet. A gym, bonus room, safe room and workshop round out the interior.

Johnson, a Florida native, was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2003 and spent nine seasons with the team before a three-year stint with the Chargers. The 38-year-old racked up 506 tackles and 25.5 sacks over the course of his career.

John Paul Somers and Rachel Earley of Somers & Co. hold the listing.