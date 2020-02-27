Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Vintage SoCal: An early bloomer in Pasadena’s Poppy Peak district

The Spanish Colonial-style home in Pasadena’s Poppy Peak Historic District dates to 1929.   (Shawn Bishop Photography)
The asking price is $1.65 million.  (Shawn Bishop Photography )
The home is 2,856 square feet.  (Shawn Bishop Photography )
The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.  (Shawn Bishop Photography )
The dining room.  (Shawn Bishop Photography )
The kitchen.  (Shawn Bishop Photography )
The kitchen.  (Shawn Bishop Photography )
The home features vintage architectural details.  (Shawn Bishop Photography )
A room to relax.  (Shawn Bishop Photography )
A bedroom.  (Shawn Bishop Photography )
A bathroom.  (Shawn Bishop Photography )
Balconies and banks of windows bring in views of the San Gabriel Mountains.  (Shawn Bishop Photography )
By Lauren Beale
Feb. 27, 2020
5:30 AM
Tucked into the hills of southwest Pasadena is the 45-home Poppy Peak neighborhood, named for its highest point and the flowers that grew wild there.

The land was purchased in 1924 by developer William Carr, who mapped out the residential lots and built his own home. The Roaring ‘20s were well underway, Calvin Coolidge was president and a first-class stamp cost 2 cents.

An early Carr neighbor built this Spanish Colonial in 1929. Stylistically, it is somewhat of a rarity among the historic district’s defining Modernist houses, designed by architects including Richard Neutra and Lyman Ennis, that sprang up from the 1930s through the 1960s.

The restored and updated multistory home is walled and gated at the street with a front-facing garage. The new garage door is an exact replica of the original.

A gated garden patio with an outdoor fireplace leads to the front door. Inside, the 2,856 square feet of living space features vintage architectural details such as interior archways, wood-beamed ceilings and wood floors. Balconies and banks of windows bring in views of the San Gabriel Mountains.

Among the living spaces are an open living room, a sunroom/office, a formal dining room, an updated kitchen, a butler’s pantry, a wine cellar, an artist’s studio/gym, four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The lower level has additional entrances, a second kitchen, a utility room and storage.

Upgrades include seismic and foundation work, air conditioning, a security system, insulation, exterior concrete work and automatic irrigation.

The asking price for 1470 Poppy Peak Drive, Pasadena, is $1.65 million. Maureen Erbe and Henry Blackman of Deasy Penner Podley are the listing agents.

This occasional feature celebrates Southern California’s architectural heritage through residences built before 1960. Submit candidates for Vintage SoCal to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.

Lauren Beale
Lauren Beale is a former editor and staff writer for the Los Angeles Times.
