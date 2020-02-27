Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
What $3,000 rents right now in three Orange County cities

5 Gema, San Clemente
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Feb. 27, 2020
5 AM
Here’s a look at rentals currently or recently listed for about $3,000 a month in the Orange County cities of San Clemente, Orange and Huntington Beach.

SAN CLEMENTE: Fruit trees and succulents surround this reduced-price home with a bright open floor plan under vaulted ceilings.

Address: 5 Gema, San Clemente, 92672

Listed for: $2,995 a month for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,206 square feet (3,420-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered entry; living room with fireplace; tile kitchen; garage with epoxy floors

About the area: In the 92672 ZIP Code, based on 27 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $945,000, down 21.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

880 N. Waverly St., Orange
(Realtor.com)

ORANGE: Bright blue exterior accents give way to sleek shades of gray inside this single-story home with lawns in front and back.

Address: 880 N. Waverly St., Orange, 92867

Listed for: $3,100 a month for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,500 square feet (7,137-square-foot lot)

Features: Tile floors; living room with corner fireplace; trellis-topped patio; gazebo

About the area: In the 92867 ZIP Code, based on 35 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $791,000, up 17.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

16651 Tiber Lane, Huntington Beach
(Realtor.com)

HUNTINGTON BEACH: There’s a kidney-shaped pool and covered patio behind this single-story tract home on the north side of the city.

Address: 16651 Tiber Lane, Huntington Beach, 92647

Listed for: $3,200 a month for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,145 square feet (6,000-square-foot lot)

Features: Dual-pane windows; laminate floors; block-wall fencing; two-car garage

About the area: In the 92647 ZIP Code, based on 31 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $780,000, up 10% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3903 Calle Real, San Clemente
(Realtor.com)

SAN CLEMENTE: The backyard takes in ocean views behind this charming two-story home lined with lattice windows.

Address: 3903 Calle Real, San Clemente, 92673

Listed for: $3,000 a month for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,895 square feet (8,700-square-foot lot)

Features: Whitewashed beams; hardwood floors; back patio; spacious yard

About the area: In the 92673 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $975,000, up 1.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

601 E. Almond Ave., Orange
(Realtor.com)

ORANGE: Built in 1930, this stylish Craftsman in Old Town Orange boasts remodeled living spaces and a back patio.

Address: 601 E. Almond Ave., Orange, 92866

Listed for: $2,595 a month for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 916 square feet (6,534-square-foot lot)

Features: Landscaped frontyard; covered porch; vinyl floors; mud room

About the area: In the 92866 ZIP Code, based on four sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $649,000, down 6.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

212 Geneva Ave., Huntington Beach
(Realtor.com)

HUNTINGTON BEACH: This cozy cottage sits about a mile from the ocean near downtown Huntington Beach.

Address: 212 Geneva Ave., Huntington Beach, 92648

Listed for: $3,100 per month for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 953 square feet (6,264-square-foot lot)

Features: Colorful kitchen; bay windows; stylish tile bathrooms; backyard with brick planters

About the area: In the 92648 ZIP Code, based on 33 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $1.145 million, up 10.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
