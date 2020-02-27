What $3,000 rents right now in three Orange County cities

Here’s a look at rentals currently or recently listed for about $3,000 a month in the Orange County cities of San Clemente, Orange and Huntington Beach.

SAN CLEMENTE: Fruit trees and succulents surround this reduced-price home with a bright open floor plan under vaulted ceilings.

Address: 5 Gema, San Clemente, 92672

Listed for: $2,995 a month for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,206 square feet (3,420-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Covered entry; living room with fireplace; tile kitchen; garage with epoxy floors

About the area: In the 92672 ZIP Code, based on 27 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $945,000, down 21.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

880 N. Waverly St., Orange (Realtor.com)

ORANGE: Bright blue exterior accents give way to sleek shades of gray inside this single-story home with lawns in front and back.

Advertisement

Address: 880 N. Waverly St., Orange, 92867

Listed for: $3,100 a month for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,500 square feet (7,137-square-foot lot)

Features: Tile floors; living room with corner fireplace; trellis-topped patio; gazebo

About the area: In the 92867 ZIP Code, based on 35 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $791,000, up 17.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

16651 Tiber Lane, Huntington Beach (Realtor.com)

HUNTINGTON BEACH: There’s a kidney-shaped pool and covered patio behind this single-story tract home on the north side of the city.

Address: 16651 Tiber Lane, Huntington Beach, 92647

Listed for: $3,200 a month for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,145 square feet (6,000-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Dual-pane windows; laminate floors; block-wall fencing; two-car garage

About the area: In the 92647 ZIP Code, based on 31 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $780,000, up 10% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3903 Calle Real, San Clemente (Realtor.com)

SAN CLEMENTE: The backyard takes in ocean views behind this charming two-story home lined with lattice windows.

Address: 3903 Calle Real, San Clemente, 92673

Listed for: $3,000 a month for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,895 square feet (8,700-square-foot lot)

Features: Whitewashed beams; hardwood floors; back patio; spacious yard

About the area: In the 92673 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $975,000, up 1.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

601 E. Almond Ave., Orange (Realtor.com)

ORANGE: Built in 1930, this stylish Craftsman in Old Town Orange boasts remodeled living spaces and a back patio.

Address: 601 E. Almond Ave., Orange, 92866

Listed for: $2,595 a month for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 916 square feet (6,534-square-foot lot)

Features: Landscaped frontyard; covered porch; vinyl floors; mud room

About the area: In the 92866 ZIP Code, based on four sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $649,000, down 6.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

212 Geneva Ave., Huntington Beach (Realtor.com)

HUNTINGTON BEACH: This cozy cottage sits about a mile from the ocean near downtown Huntington Beach.

Address: 212 Geneva Ave., Huntington Beach, 92648

Listed for: $3,100 per month for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 953 square feet (6,264-square-foot lot)

Features: Colorful kitchen; bay windows; stylish tile bathrooms; backyard with brick planters

About the area: In the 92648 ZIP Code, based on 33 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $1.145 million, up 10.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.