Hot Property

You’ve got house: AOL heir buys Beverly Hills home for $11.15 million

Gated and hedged, the property holds a main house, guesthouse and entertainer’s backyard with a patio, pool and spa.
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Feb. 28, 2020
8 AM
Mark Kimsey got a lot more than mail in Beverly Hills. The son of late AOL co-founder James Kinsey just dropped $11.15 million on a Spanish-style spot in the 90210, records show.

The eight-digit sale arrives a month after the elder Kimsey’s riverfront estate in Virginia sold for $45 million, setting a record for the Washington D.C. area. The three-acre property included a 24,500-square-foot Italianate mansion and a smaller guesthouse built by Frank Lloyd Wright.

This one carries a different style, as gates and hedges surround a two-story home loaded with Spanish accents. Clay tile tops the roof, and inside, beamed ceilings, wrought-iron accents and custom tile touch up the living spaces.

1/14
The two-story home.  (Realtor.com)
2/14
The driveway.  (Realtor.com)
3/14
The entry.  (Realtor.com)
4/14
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
5/14
The fireplace.  (Realtor.com)
6/14
The dining room.  (Realtor.com)
7/14
The open floor plan.  (Realtor.com)
8/14
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
9/14
The patio.  (Realtor.com)
10/14
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
11/14
The deck.  (Realtor.com)
12/14
The theater room.  (Realtor.com)
13/14
The backyard.  (Realtor.com)
14/14
The pool.  (Realtor.com)

Highlights include an entry with a sweeping staircase, living room under coved ceilings, formal dining room, office and movie theater. Farther in, an open floor plan combines a chandelier-topped chef’s kitchen, indoor-outdoor family room and second dining area.

Four bedrooms are found upstairs, and each one boasts a bathroom with heated floors. Counting the main residence and detached guesthouse, there are six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms in 6,446 square feet.

Clocking in at about a third of an acre, the property makes the most of its space. The frontyard holds box planters and a landscaped lawn, while the back tacks on a pool, spa and patio. Overlooking the space are a deck off the master suite and a Juliet balcony off the guesthouse.

Rochelle Maize of Nourmand & Associates held the listing. Mark John Williams of Marquis Realty represented the buyer.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
