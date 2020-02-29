Home of the Week: Celebrating a Craftsman classic in Angelino Heights

This Craftsman home in Angelino Heights dates to 1905 — as Theodore Roosevelt began his first full term as president. Extensively restored, the handsome two-story retains its 115-year-old millwork and an arched brick fireplace that creates a focal point in the living room. Newer updates are seen in the kitchen and bathrooms, where contemporary cabinetry and tilework pair with period fixtures and hardware.

The details

Location: 1040 W. Kensington Road, Los Angeles, 90026

Asking price: $1.795 million

Year built: 1905

Living area: 2,448 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms

Lot size: 7,940 square feet

Features: Covered front porch; Dutch-style front door; hardwood floors; beamed ceilings; period fixtures; windows with diamond grilles; updated kitchen and bathrooms; old stone patio; fruit trees

About the area: In the 90026 ZIP Code, based on 45 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in December was $565,000, a 2.4% increase year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Craig Ekedahl, Maisonre Real Estate, (310) 266-2776

