‘American Idol’ creator Simon Fuller sells Bel-Air estate for $28 million

“American Idol” creator Simon Fuller is finally moving on from his Bel-Air estate. The Georgian-style manor, which boasts architectural pedigree and a string of notable owners, just sold for $28 million.

It took Fuller more than a year to unload the mansion. He sought $35 million at the beginning of 2019 and trimmed the price to $32.5 million in October, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

The veteran music manager still came out on top in the deal; records show he paid $24 million for the property in 2014. In the ’90s, it was owned by “Full House” actress Lori Laughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, who are currently awaiting trial for their role in the college admissions scandal. They eventually sold the property to billionaire businessman David Murdock.

Dubbed the Fredericks Residence, the regal abode showcases style and splendor across 11,200 square feet. It was built in 1927 by Gordon Kaufmann, the architect behind the Hoover Dam, the Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills and the old Los Angeles Times building in downtown L.A.

1 / 9 The two-story home. (Realtor.com) 2 / 9 The entry. (Realtor.com) 3 / 9 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 9 The foyer. (Realtor.com) 5 / 9 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 9 The arched doorway. (Realtor.com) 7 / 9 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 8 / 9 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 9 / 9 Aerial view of the home. (Realtor.com)

Black accents and ivy touch up the whitewashed brick home, which sits on a 1.6-acre promontory lot with sweeping city and ocean views. Inside, grand public spaces include an expansive entry hall, a living room with wainscoting, a circular wood-paneled library and a formal dining room with space for 20.

Elsewhere are seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen and family room. Upstairs, the master suite combines an entry vestibule, office, gym and dual bathrooms.

A second-story balcony and column-lined patio overlook a mosaic tile swimming pool out back. Manicured hedges and rolling lawns fill out the rest of the grounds, which tack on a greenhouse and guesthouse.

Drew Fenton and Trista Rullan of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Timothy Tamura of Valia Properties represented the buyer.

A native of Britain, Fuller rose to prominence managing the Spice Girls as well as Annie Lennox, Amy Winehouse, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson and David and Victoria Beckham. In addition to creating “American Idol” — which is currently airing its 18th season — he also produced “So You Think You Can Dance” and “Q’Viva.”

Four years ago, he sold his 1920s English Traditional-style mansion in Beverly Hills for $14.6 million.