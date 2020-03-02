Former Rockets owner Leslie Alexander sells a property in Houston

Former Rockets owner Leslie Alexander just let go of some land in Houston, selling a grassy acre plot with a swimming pool for $1.34 million.

The billionaire has been on a selling streak over the last few years starting with his $2.2-billion sale of the Houston Rockets NBA franchise in 2017. He had owned the team for 24 years.

In addition, he sold a French manor-inspired home in Houston late last year, and his La Jolla beach house is currently up for grabs at $17.75 million.

1 / 5 Aerial view of the property. (Realtor.com) 2 / 5 The patio and pool. (Realtor.com) 3 / 5 The pool. (Realtor.com) 4 / 5 The landscaping. (Realtor.com) 5 / 5 The lawn. (Realtor.com)

Clocking in at about a quarter of an acre, the property is in the gated community of Stablewood on the west side of the city. It’s tucked right behind the manor-style home he sold last year; at one point, he bundled the two properties together and listed them for a combined $3.7 million, The Times previously reported.

Mature trees and landscaping fill out the grounds, which center on a patio with a swimming pool and spa. Other highlights include a well and sprinkler system. Off to the side, there’s a grassy lawn where a home could be built.

Vikki Evans of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Erin Kaplan of Compass represented the buyer.

Alexander bought the Rockets for $85 million in 1993, and the team won its only two championships the next two seasons. Four years later, he also bought the now-defunct Houston Comets WNBA team. Forbes lists his net worth at $1.7 billion.