Gene Autry’s widow sells Riverside County horse ranch for $550,000

Jackie Autry, former Angels owner and widow of iconic entertainer Gene Autry, has finally sold her Riverside County horse ranch for $550,000. She’s been trying to unload the property for three years, first listing it for sale at $1.475 million before trimming the price to $900,000 in 2019.

Despite the price cuts, Autry still managed to eke out a profit on the property. Records show she paid $535,000 for it in 2015.

The bucolic ranch spans 88 acres in Anza, a small community southwest of Riverside County’s resort communities such as Palm Springs and Palm Desert. According to the listing, it was once used as a thoroughbred horse farm by the Kellogg family, who founded food manufacturing company Kellogg’s.

Three homes occupy the scenic estate: a 1930s manager’s house, a 1950s stick-built house and a 1980s manufactured home. They combine for a total of five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 2,277 square feet.

Equestrian facilities fill out the rest of the pastoral landscape. There’s a horse barn, hay barn, equipment building, grain silos and several spacious paddocks — as well as a statue of a rearing horse.

The entire property is fenced and takes in views of the surrounding mountains.

Devon Camilleri of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Rolf Rawson of Rawson & Associates represented the buyer.

Jackie Autry, 78, became legal owner of the Angels baseball team following her husband’s death in 1998. In addition, she served as honorary American League president from 2000 to 2015 and also co-founded the Autry Museum of the American West.