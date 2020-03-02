Producer John Goldwyn and hotelier Jeff Klein sell Beverly Hills hacienda for $9.2 million

Things couldn’t have gone much better for John Goldwyn and Jeff Klein in Beverly Hills. The pair just sold their 93-year-old hacienda with a star-studded past for $9.2 million — or about $200,000 over their asking price.

Goldwyn, the former president of motion pictures at Paramount, and Klein, the owner of the historic Sunset Tower Hotel, found a buyer within a week of listing.

They’re not the only notable names tied to the storied estate. Past residents include Oscar-winning actress Katharine Hepburn and horror icon Boris Karloff, who transformed the property into a romantic retreat with terraced gardens, rolling lawns, eucalyptus hedges, orchards and a rose garden during his stay.

1 / 13 The living room. (Jim Bartsch) 2 / 13 The dining room. (Jim Bartsch) 3 / 13 The kitchen. (Jim Bartsch) 4 / 13 The great room. (Jim Bartsch) 5 / 13 The office. (Jim Bartsch) 6 / 13 The staircase. (Jim Bartsch) 7 / 13 The master bedroom. (Jim Bartsch) 8 / 13 The bathroom. (Jim Bartsch) 9 / 13 The patio. (Jim Bartsch) 10 / 13 The lawn. (Jim Bartsch) 11 / 13 The pool. (Jim Bartsch) 12 / 13 The outdoor dining area. (Jim Bartsch) 13 / 13 The terraced gardens. (Jim Bartsch)

Advertisement

Spanish style covers the 5,000-square-foot home and continues inside, where beamed ceilings, whitewashed brick and vibrant tile touch up the common spaces. A highlight comes in the rounded living room, which takes in leafy views through a sweeping wall of windows.

Elsewhere are five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a formal dining room, sky-lighted kitchen and office nook complete with one of the home’s six fireplaces. Two other fireplaces are found outside, and the scenic grounds also hold a dining patio, pizza oven, courtyard, fountain and swimming pool.

Douglas Elliman agents handled both ends of the deal. Brendan Fitzpatrick held the listing, and Dorothy Carter and Michael Orland represented the buyer.

As a producer, Goldwyn’s credits include “Dexter,” “Hot Rod,” “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” and “Masterminds.”

Advertisement

Klein owns multiple properties around L.A., including the Sunset Tower Hotel and celebrity-popular San Vicente Bungalows.