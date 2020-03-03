Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
UCLA great Toby Bailey scores in Ladera Heights home sale

Image_2.jpg
The scenic property opens to an entertainer’s backyard where a rock waterfall and slide feed into a swimming pool.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
March 3, 2020
11:38 AM
Former basketball pro Toby Bailey, who helped the UCLA men’s basketball team win a national title in 1995, has sold his longtime home in Ladera Heights for $1.525 million, or $26,000 more than the asking price.

That’s nearly $1 million more than the Midcentury home sold for 17 years ago, records show.

Double doors enter the remodeled floor plan, which fits three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms into 2,300 square feet. A fireplace anchors the living and dining areas, and farther in, a breakfast bar separates the family room and sunny breakfast nook. The galley-style kitchen tacks on quartz counter tops and a tile backsplash.

The exterior.  (Realtor.com)
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
The family room.  (Realtor.com)
The breakfast nook.  (Realtor.com)
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
The entertainer’s backyard.  (Realtor.com)
The pool.  (Realtor.com)
The back patio.  (Realtor.com)
The palm-topped property.  (Realtor.com)

Out back, a rock feature with a waterfall and slide feeds into a swimming pool. Topped by hanging lights, the entertainer’s space also has a patio and fire pit.

His wife, former UCLA soccer player Tracey Bailey, held the listing with Danielle Edney. Both are agents of Blackrock Realty.

An L.A. native, Bailey spent four years with the UCLA Bruins, winning the NCAA basketball tournament in 1995 and being named the team’s most valuable player twice. In 1998, he was drafted by the Lakers and later spent two seasons with the Suns before longer stints with European teams.

He currently serves as vice president of basketball for Paradigm Sports Management.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
