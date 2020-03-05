Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Canadian actor Yannick Bisson lists idyllic Calabasas cabin for $1.625 million

Yannick Bisson’s mountain retreat opens to a deck with an in-ground spa
The mountain retreat opens to a dining patio, terraced garden, grassy lawn and deck with an in-ground spa.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
March 5, 2020
9:43 AM
Canadian actor Yannick Bisson, who’s best known for his starring role in the long-running drama series “Murdoch Mysteries,” is asking $1.625 million for his Calabasas cabin.

It’ll end a six-year stay for Bisson. Records show he shelled out $1.237 million for the scenic estate in 2014.

Tucked among the Santa Monica Mountains, the idyllic retreat centers on a wood-covered cabin with lots of outdoor spaces. There’s a dining patio, grassy lawn, terraced garden and scenic deck with an in-ground spa.

The mountain retreat.
The cabin.
The living room.
The open floor plan.
The kitchen.
The master bedroom.
The dining patio.
The spa.
The lawn.
The garden.
Aerial view of the home.

The living spaces carry the same rustic feel, with beamed ceilings, stone accents and even a splash of Saltillo tile. Walls of windows line the open floor plan, which combines a living room and dining area. The kitchen tacks on a wine fridge.

Elsewhere are three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a bonus room in 2,082 square feet. In the master suite, a second-story balcony overlooks the dramatic landscape. The grounds total about a third of an acre.

Jerel Taylor of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Bisson, 50, starred in the action series “High Tide” alongside Rick Springfield in the ‘90s before roles in “Sue Thomas: F.B.Eye” and “The Adventures of Napkin Man!” In addition to his main role in “Murdoch Mysteries,” he also serves as the show’s producer and occasional director.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
