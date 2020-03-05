What $600,000 buys in three Ventura County cities

Here’s a look at homes currently or recently listed for about $600,000 in Oxnard, Thousand Oaks and Camarillo in Ventura County.

OXNARD: This corner-lot property with Spanish Colonial vibes is in the new Riverpark development.

Address: 3441 Kings Canyon Drive, Oxnard 93036

Listed for: $610,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,863 square feet (4,866-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered front porch; open floor plan; bonus loft; turf lawn and patio

About the area: In the 93036 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $534,000, down 13.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

699 Masterson Drive, Thousand Oaks (Realtor.com)

THOUSAND OAKS: Outdoor spaces around this three-bedroom home include a frontyard, dining patio, gazebo, terraced garden and second-story deck.

Address: 699 Masterson Drive, Thousand Oaks 91360

Listed for: $579,950 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,605 square feet (5,832-square-foot lot)

Features: Tile and hardwood floors; living room with corner fireplace; spacious kitchen; master suite with mirrored walls

About the area: In the 91360 ZIP Code, based on 23 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $818,000, up 12.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

6064 Gitana Ave., Camarillo (Realtor.com)

CAMARILLO: Nestled at the base of Conejo Mountain, this single-story home in a senior-living community features neighborhood amenities such as a clubhouse, pool and spa.

Address: 6064 Gitana Ave., Camarillo 93012

Listed for: $579,900 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,578 square feet (6,716-square-foot lot)

Features: Vaulted ceilings; walls of windows; covered patio; mountain views

About the area: In the 93012 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $620,000, down 11.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1036 Paseo Ortega, Oxnard (Realtor.com)

OXNARD: Bright splashes of red give way to tan living spaces inside this two-story home with a three-car garage.

Address: 1036 Paseo Ortega, Oxnard 93030

Listed for: $619,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,203 square feet (4,212-square-foot lot)

Features: Plantation shutters; living room with stone fireplace; master suite with double-door entry; kitchen with granite countertops

About the area: In the 93030 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $569,000, up 14.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

232 Almon Drive, Thousand Oaks (Realtor.com)

THOUSAND OAKS: This custom ranch boasts a bright open floor plan with crown moldings, picture windows and whitewashed brick accents.

Address: 232 Almon Drive, Thousand Oaks 91362

Listed for: $625,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,475 square feet (7,200-square-foot lot)

Features: Landscaped frontyard; custom built-ins; sliding glass doors; fenced backyard

About the area: In the 91362 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $919,000, down 4.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1808 Euclid Ave., Camarillo (Realtor.com)

CAMARILLO: Lush landscaping surrounds this 1960s home with wood-vaulted ceilings in the master suite and a swimming pool out back.

Address: 1808 Euclid Ave., Camarillo 93010

Listed for: $610,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,574 square feet (7,980-square-foot lot)

Features: Spacious driveway; living room with brick fireplace; dining room with custom built-ins; covered patio

About the area: In the 93010 ZIP Code, based on 27 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $650,000, down 5.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.