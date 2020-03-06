For sale: A Hollywood Hills home built for KTLA’s original station manager

A Hollywood Hills home built for pioneering television engineer Klaus Landsberg has come on the market for the first time in nearly four decades for $2.199 million.

The Midcentury Modern-style home, which dates to 1954, was designed by Burton Schutt, the architect credited with the 1940s redesign of the Hotel Bel-Air. Set on a corner lot, the hillside property contains a main house, a separate guesthouse and a free-form swimming pool. Walls of glass, exposed beams and a dual-sided fireplace retain the period vibe.

1 / 15 The grounds have mature landscaping and a pool. (Michael Wilkerson) 2 / 15 Walls of windows underscore the towering entry. (Michael Wilkerson) 3 / 15 A fireplace fills a far wall in the living room. (Michael Wilkerson) 4 / 15 Walls of glass bring in city-to-ocean views. (Michael Wilkerson) 5 / 15 The kitchen has been updated. (Michael Wilkerson) 6 / 15 The house features floor-to-ceiling windows. (Michael Wilkerson) 7 / 15 There are exposed beams. (Michael Wilkerson) 8 / 15 The bedrooms feature built-ins. (Michael Wilkerson) 9 / 15 A bathroom. (Michael Wilkerson) 10 / 15 The home has three bedrooms. (Michael Wilkerson) 11 / 15 The family room. (Michael Wilkerson) 12 / 15 The pool is rimmed in brick. (Michael Wilkerson) 13 / 15 The pool. (Michael Wilkerson) 14 / 15 Overhanging eaves create covered patio space. (Michael Wilkerson) 15 / 15 The exterior. (Michael Wilkerson)

A towering glass entry sets the stage for the multi-level main house, which has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and nearly 2,500 square feet of space. The period kitchen retains its original wood-burning rotisserie. Walls of windows bring city-to-ocean views inside.

Advertisement

The guesthouse, fashioned in the same style as the main house, adds another living area, a sleeping loft and a kitchenette.

The property last changed hands in 1984, public records show.

Phil Missig of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.

Landsberg was a German electrical engineer and inventor whose early commercial telecasts, such as the 1936 telecast of the Olympic Games in Berlin, were integral in the evolution of modern broadcast television. He was the original station manager and engineer when KTLA, then owned by Paramount, was created in 1947 and helmed the station’s first broadcast hosted by Bob Hope.

Advertisement

He died in 1956 at 40.