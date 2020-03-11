Carol Channing’s Rancho Mirage home sells for just under $1 million

The Rancho Mirage home of Carol Channing, the late Broadway star who won three Tony Awards, has sold for $990,000, records show.

The single-story house is located in Thunderbird Heights, an affluent neighborhood known as a playground of sorts for presidents and Hollywood A-listers. Built in 1979, the house has more than 3,700 square feet of open-plan space, three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Vaulted and beamed ceilings top the living and dining rooms and an adjacent wet bar. A cozy family room with a fireplace sits off the kitchen.

Sliding glass doors open to a pair of covered patios. The house sits on a flat one-third-acre lot with lawn, citrus trees and a waterfall-fed swimming pool.

1 / 8 A front view of the house. (Realtor.com) 2 / 8 Vaulted and beamed ceilings top the open-concept floor plan. (Realtor.com) 3 / 8 The living room has a fireplace. (Realtor.com) 4 / 8 The dining room opens to the backyard. (Realtor.com) 5 / 8 The master suite. (Realtor.com) 6 / 8 The kitchen has an island. (Realtor.com) 7 / 8 The family room and bar. (Realtor.com) 8 / 8 The roughly one-third-acre lot has an oval-shaped pool, lawn and citrus trees. (Realtor.com)

Channing, who died last year at 97, is remembered for her enduring role as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the musical “Hello, Dolly!,” for which she received her first Tony. She would go on to appear in the play at least 5,000 times including major revival runs in 1977, 1982 and 1994. Her other musical and stage credits include “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” its sequel, “Lorelei,” and “Jerry’s Girls.”

Channing and her second husband, Harry Kullijian, bought the property in 2008 for $1.129 million, public records show. It had been on the market since January with an asking price of $997,000.

Cary Gerken of Thunderbird Only was the listing agent. David Whitworth of Compass represented the buyer.