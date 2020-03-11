Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Hall & Oates guitarist G.E. Smith offers up Palm Beach bungalow

Built in 1953, the single-story bungalow sits a block from the beach on a secluded lot.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
March 11, 2020
10:20 AM
Guitarist G.E. Smith, who played with Hall & Oates before serving as leader of the Saturday Night Live Band in the ’80s and ’90s, is asking $1.995 million for his cozy Florida bungalow.

It’s a short stay for the music industry veteran, who paid $1.68 million for the home last April, records show.

A block from the water, the coastal cottage is found on the north tip of Palm Beach, an affluent town on an 18-mile barrier island between Lake Worth Lagoon and the Atlantic Ocean. Mature palm trees and lush landscaping surround the secluded property.

1/6
The exterior.  (Realtor.com)
2/6
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
3/6
The family room.  (Realtor.com)
4/6
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
5/6
The patio.  (Realtor.com)
6/6
The backyard.  (Realtor.com)

Powder blue accents break up the crisp white exterior, which gives way to a single-story floor plan of 1,253 square feet. Hardwood floors line the living room and three bedrooms, while the family room and dining area boast Saltillo tile.

Three sets of French doors open to a covered veranda on the side of the home. Out back, a wood patio adjoins a swimming pool with privacy hedges.

Matthias Fretz of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.

In addition to his seven-year run with Hall & Oates, Smith has performed with Tina Turner, David Bowie and Bob Dylan. He’s released a handful of solo albums as well including “In the World” and “Get a Little.”

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
