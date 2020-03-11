Jason Statham seeks $7 million for Hollywood Hills Midcentury

Jason Statham is selling it all. Just a few months after unloading his stylish Malibu beach house for $18.5 million, the action star is asking $6.995 million for his designer-redone Midcentury Modern home in the Hollywood Hills.

The Hollywood Hills spread carries a much different feel from his former place in Malibu — a stark black abode with contemporary style overlooking the ocean. This one’s tucked into the hills above the Sunset Strip, boasting an eye-catching asymmetrical roofline wrapped in cedarwood.

The lumber continues inside, lining the ceilings above the minimalist living spaces. Inspired by Scandinavian design, the floor plan features little more than polished concrete floors, crisp white walls and frameless clerestory windows.

Massive sliding walls of glass connect the living room and dining room to the outdoors. Pocketing doors in the galley-style kitchen also open to the rear.

Elsewhere are four bedrooms, three bathrooms and an office in 3,000 square feet. The master suite offers plenty of space, combining a sitting room, oak closet, dramatic bathroom with a freestanding tub and a private outdoor lounge with a fire pit.

The stylish amenities continue outside, where a saltwater pool and spa adjoin a barrel sauna and stainless steel ice bath. The grounds cover about a quarter of an acre.

A native of England, Statham has been acting since the turn of the century with notable roles in “The Transporter,” “Crank,” “The Mechanic” and “The Expendables.” More recently, the 52-year-old became known for his role as Deckard Shaw in the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

Branden and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.