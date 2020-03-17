Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Dan Fegan’s Beverly Hills home sells for $8.825 million

Dan Fegan’s Beverly Hills home | Hot Property
The Beverly Hills home of late NBA power agent Dan Fegan had been listed for as much as $14.5 million. It recently sold for $8.825 million, records show.
(Adam Latham)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
March 17, 2020
12:06 PM
Share

In the Trousdale section of Beverly Hills, the home of late basketball agent and attorney Dan Fegan has found a buyer at $8.825 million, public records show.

Fegan, who died two years ago at 56, represented such NBA superstars as Dwight Howard, John Wall and Amar’e Stoudemire. His single-story home, built in 1968 and since updated, has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in about 4,600 square feet. Details of note include a den with wood-paneled walls and a chef’s kitchen with poured concrete countertops. Views from the property extend from city to ocean.

1/9
Dan Fegan’s Beverly Hills home | Hot Property  (Adam Latham)
2/9
Dan Fegan’s Beverly Hills home | Hot Property  (Adam Latham)
3/9
Dan Fegan’s Beverly Hills home | Hot Property  (Adam Latham)
4/9
Dan Fegan’s Beverly Hills home | Hot Property  (Adam Latham)
5/9
Dan Fegan’s Beverly Hills home | Hot Property  (Adam Latham)
6/9
Dan Fegan’s Beverly Hills home | Hot Property  (Adam Latham)
7/9
Dan Fegan’s Beverly Hills home | Hot Property  (Adam Latham)
8/9
Dan Fegan’s Beverly Hills home | Hot Property  (Adam Latham)
9/9
Dan Fegan’s Beverly Hills home | Hot Property  (Adam Latham)

The house sits on about a third of an acre with ample patio space and a swimming pool. A motor court and two-car garage sit off the front.

Advertisement

Fegan was known for his innovative and aggressive approach to contract negotiations, and he handled more than $2 billion in player contracts. Former Clippers center DeAndre Jordan and former Lakers big man DeMarcus Cousins were among his other clients.

He bought the property in 2002 for $2.585 million, public records show.

Josh Flagg and Alexander Howe of Rodeo Realty were the listing agents. Brian Lilly-Burns of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.

Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Neal J. Leitereg
Follow Us
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement