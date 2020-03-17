Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn seeks $3 million for Sherman Oaks home

It appears Lindsey Vonn won’t be riding out retirement in her Sherman Oaks home of three years. The former alpine skiing champion, who hung up her skis last year following the 2019 World Championships in Sweden, has put her contemporary-style residence in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood for a dollar shy of $3 million.

The two-story clean-lined house has five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and more than 4,000 square feet of designer-updated living space. Beyond the oversized front door, there are open-concept living areas, high ceilings and exposed beams. A wall of French doors and clerestories bring natural light into the kitchen, dining room and great room. Built-in bookshelves run from floor to ceiling in the office/den.

1 / 10 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The entry. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The kitchen and dining room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The great room and kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The family room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The office/den. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The upstairs landing. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The house has ample patio space and multiple balconies. (Realtor.com)

An expansive master suite opens to a private balcony overlooking the pool. An outdoor kitchen and patio space fill out the fenced and hedged grounds.

Vonn, 35, was the overall World Cup champion from 2008 to 2010 and again in 2012. During her career, she won two Olympic medals, including a gold in the downhill competition at the 2010 Vancouver Games. Last year, she won a bronze medal in women’s downhill at the World Championships — the final race of her career.

She bought the property through a trust in 2017 for $2.6 million. Two years ago, she sold another house in Beverly Grove for $3.65 million.

Jill Donaty of the Donaty Group holds the listing.