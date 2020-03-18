Former SDSU football coach Rocky Long sells in San Diego’s Ocean Beach

Former San Diego State football head coach Rocky Long, who briefly retired in January before joining the University of New Mexico coaching staff, has sold his home in San Diego’s Ocean Beach area for $1.51 million, or $10,000 more than the asking price.

The Spanish-inspired two-story sits on a narrow lot about two blocks from the beach with a rooftop deck and ocean views.

Built in 2009, the home features a courtyard entry, a living room with a fireplace and an upgraded kitchen. There are vaulted ceilings, four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in more than 2,200 square feet of space. The master suite has a Juliet balcony overlooking the backyard.

Outside, built-in planters surround a raised patio. Citrus trees and a detached garage complete the coastal setting.

Long bought the property in 2013 for $1.075 million, records show.

The 70-year-old coach and former player joined the San Diego State football program in 2009 as a defensive coordinator and was promoted to head coach in 2011. Under Long, the Aztecs enjoyed unprecedented success, making 10 consecutive bowl appearances. His 81-38 record as head coach at San Diego State is second only to Don Coryell (104-19-2).

Beau Trickey of Compass was the listing agent. Jeffrey Whittington of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.