Tom Brady ramps up marketing of $33.9-million mansion outside Boston

On Tuesday, quarterback Tom Brady said goodbye to the New England Patriots on social media, capping off a historic 20-year run that saw the team win six Super Bowl championships. The news was about as big as it gets in the football world, but in real estate circles, the announcement came as little surprise — a few weeks before, Brady had ramped up the marketing campaign for his Massachusetts mansion that’s been on the market for $33.9 million.

A new two-minute video on the listing page explores the gated estate, which the future Hall of Famer shares with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen. The pair first floated it for sale last summer at $39.5 million.

Found in the town of Brookline, the posh property spans more than five acres. It centers on a 10,000-square-foot manor built by Richard Landry, the same architect who built Brady and Bündchen’s last home in Brentwood — which the pair sold to music mogul Dr. Dre for $40 million in 2014.

Spanning five acres, the gated estate holds a 10,000-square-foot brick manor, a barn-like guesthouse and a swimming pool.

Turrets and dormer windows jut out from the exterior, leading into elegant living spaces with rustic touches and modern amenities. In addition to five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, there’s a wine cellar, gym, spa, movie theater, great room, chef’s kitchen and solarium-like breakfast nook.

Across the estate, a barn-style guesthouse adds 2,400 square feet of space with a yoga studio and sleeping loft. The park-like grounds, which border the ninth hole of the Country Club golf course, include a swimming pool, patio, 20-car motor court and vegetable garden.

In two decades with the Patriots, Brady racked up six Super Bowl titles, four Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards. He’s never had a losing season as a starter and is the only quarterback to reach 200 regular-season wins.

Beth Dickerson of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.