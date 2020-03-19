Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

What $400,000 buys right now in three San Bernardino County cities

Hot Property | What $400,000 buys right now in three San Bernardino County cities
10033 Cerra Vista St., Apple Valley
(Realtor.com)
By Jack Fleming 
March 19, 2020
5 AM
Looking for space to practice social distancing? Here’s a look at acre-plus properties listed for about $400,000 in Apple Valley, Hesperia and Joshua Tree in San Bernardino County.

APPLE VALLEY: This five-acre horse ranch centers on a remodeled home with dramatic vaulted ceilings and walls of glass with desert views.

Address: 10033 Cerra Vista St., Apple Valley, 92308

Listed for: $424,950 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,739 square feet (five-acre lot)

Features: Cactus landscaping; open floor plan with free-standing fireplace; clerestory windows; hot tub

About the area: In the 92308 ZIP Code, based on 47 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $242,000, up 7.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

7493 Rodeo Road, Hesperia
(Realtor.com)

HESPERIA: This desert dwelling with solar panels and a three-car garage is down about $65,000 from its original price tag.

Address: 7493 Rodeo Road, Hesperia, 92344

Listed for: $419,900 for four bedrooms, 3.75 bathrooms in 2,868 square feet (1.8-acre lot)

Features: Open floor plan; arched windows; tile floors; covered patio

About the area: In the 92344 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $362,000, up 20.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

6784 Outpost Road, Joshua Tree
(Realtor.com)

JOSHUA TREE: Outdoor spaces on this scenic double-lot compound include a flagstone lounge, wood deck, trellis-topped patio, rock wall and koi pond.

Address: 6784 Outpost Road, Joshua Tree, 92252

Listed for: $400,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,578 square feet (2.5-acre lot)

Features: Flagstone living room; center-island kitchen; mountain views; two-car garage

About the area: In the 92252 ZIP Code, based on 22 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $206,000, up 0.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

25025 Little Teepee Road, Apple Valley
(Realtor.com)

APPLE VALLEY: Turf lawns and trees surround this scenic house on more than two acres.

Address: 25025 Little Teepee Road, Apple Valley, 92307

Listed for: $399,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,745 square feet (2.06-acre lot)

Features: Brick columns; double-door entry; covered patio; scenic fire pit

About the area: In the 92307 ZIP Code, based on 55 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $265,000, up 4.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

11152 3rd Ave., Hesperia
(Realtor.com)

HESPERIA: Newly constructed, this single-story residence boasts tan tones and hardwood floors throughout its spacious floor plan.

Address: 11152 3rd Ave., Hesperia, 92345

Listed for: $419,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,284 square feet (1.02-acre lot)

Features: Arched doorways; living room with corner fireplace; open-concept kitchen; covered patio

About the area: In the 92345 ZIP Code, based on 91 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $262,000, down 5.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

63815 Quail Springs Road, Joshua Tree
(Realtor.com)

JOSHUA TREE: Surrounded by conservation land, this colorful abode boasts quirky details such as hot-rolled steel countertops, polished concrete floors and a corrugated roof.

Address: 63815 Quail Springs Road, Joshua Tree, 92252

Listed for: $389,000 for two bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,757 square feet (1.23-acre lot)

Features: Subway tile kitchen; master suite with sitting area; outdoor lounge; fenced patio

About the area: In the 92252 ZIP Code, based on 22 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $206,000, up 0.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
