Actress Kristin Davis sells her longtime Brentwood home for $2.45 million

Actress Kristin Davis of “Sex and the City” fame has sold a Brentwood home she owned in a trust for $2.45 million, records show.

The updated residence and accompanying accessory dwelling combine to offer more than 4,000 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. There are beamed ceilings, a living room with a wet bar, a home theater and a center-island kitchen. The master suite has a dressing room and space for an office.

Rear balconies and decking extend the living space outdoors. Views take in the surrounding canyon, city and mountains.

Davis bought the property more than two decades ago for $690,000, records show.

The 55-year-old actress appeared on the daytime soap “General Hospital” and the series “Melrose Place” prior to her run on “Sex and the City,” which ran for six seasons and spawned two feature films. More recently, Davis appeared on the show “Bad Teacher,” a sitcom based on the 2011 film of the same title.

Mimi McCormick and Maureen McCormick of Compass were the listing agents. Steven Rand of RE/MAX One represented the buyer.