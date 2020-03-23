Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Actress Kristin Davis sells her longtime Brentwood home for $2.45 million

Kristin Davis’ Brentwood home | Hot Property
Kristin Davis’ Brentwood estate sits on about a half-acre of grounds with canyon and mountain views.
(Redfin.com)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
March 23, 2020
3:04 PM
Share

Actress Kristin Davis of “Sex and the City” fame has sold a Brentwood home she owned in a trust for $2.45 million, records show.

The updated residence and accompanying accessory dwelling combine to offer more than 4,000 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. There are beamed ceilings, a living room with a wet bar, a home theater and a center-island kitchen. The master suite has a dressing room and space for an office.

1/21

The Brentwood estate sits on about half an acre of grounds with canyon and mountain views.

  (Redfin.com)
2/21

The Brentwood estate sits on about half an acre of grounds with canyon and mountain views.

  (Redfin.com)
3/21

The Brentwood estate sits on about half an acre of grounds with canyon and mountain views.

  (Redfin.com)
4/21

The Brentwood estate sits on about half an acre of grounds with canyon and mountain views.

  (Redfin.com)
5/21

The Brentwood estate sits on about half an acre of grounds with canyon and mountain views.

  (Redfin.com)
6/21

The Brentwood estate sits on about half an acre of grounds with canyon and mountain views.

  (Redfin.com)
7/21

The Brentwood estate sits on about half an acre of grounds with canyon and mountain views.

  (Redfin.com)
8/21

The Brentwood estate sits on about half an acre of grounds with canyon and mountain views.

  (Redfin.com)
9/21

The Brentwood estate sits on about half an acre of grounds with canyon and mountain views.

  (Redfin.com)
10/21

The Brentwood estate sits on about half an acre of grounds with canyon and mountain views.

  (Redfin.com)
11/21

The Brentwood estate sits on about half an acre of grounds with canyon and mountain views.

  (Redfin.com)
12/21

The Brentwood estate sits on about half an acre of grounds with canyon and mountain views.

  (Redfin.com)
13/21

The Brentwood estate sits on about half an acre of grounds with canyon and mountain views.

  (Redfin.com)
14/21

The Brentwood estate sits on about half an acre of grounds with canyon and mountain views.

  (Redfin.com)
15/21

The Brentwood estate sits on about half an acre of grounds with canyon and mountain views.

  (Redfin.com)
16/21

The Brentwood estate sits on about half an acre of grounds with canyon and mountain views.

  (Redfin.com)
17/21

The Brentwood estate sits on about half an acre of grounds with canyon and mountain views.

  (Redfin.com)
18/21

The Brentwood estate sits on about half an acre of grounds with canyon and mountain views.

  (Redfin.com)
19/21

The Brentwood estate sits on about half an acre of grounds with canyon and mountain views.

  (Redfin.com)
20/21

The Brentwood estate sits on about half an acre of grounds with canyon and mountain views.

  (Redfin.com)
21/21

The Brentwood estate sits on about half an acre of grounds with canyon and mountain views.

  (Redfin.com)

Rear balconies and decking extend the living space outdoors. Views take in the surrounding canyon, city and mountains.

Advertisement

Davis bought the property more than two decades ago for $690,000, records show.

The 55-year-old actress appeared on the daytime soap “General Hospital” and the series “Melrose Place” prior to her run on “Sex and the City,” which ran for six seasons and spawned two feature films. More recently, Davis appeared on the show “Bad Teacher,” a sitcom based on the 2011 film of the same title.

Mimi McCormick and Maureen McCormick of Compass were the listing agents. Steven Rand of RE/MAX One represented the buyer.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.

Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Neal J. Leitereg
Follow Us
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement