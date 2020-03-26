Beach Boys’ Mike Love seeks $8.65 million in Rancho Santa Fe

Wouldn’t it be nice if Mike Love got his asking price for this custom compound in Rancho Santa Fe? The singer-songwriter of Beach Boys fame has listed his three-acre estate for sale at $8.65 million, records show.

It’s not Love’s first time trying to sell the place; he listed it in 2018 for $8.75 million but took it off the market last year with no takers. He paid $4.65 million for the property back in 2009, according to public records.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has a thing for coastal compounds. Two years ago, he put his Pebble Beach abode up for sale at $6.45 million. In December, an oceanfront retreat he once owned in Santa Barbara came to market at $14.95 million.

1 / 12 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 The Tuscan-style compound. (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 The entry. (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 The living room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 The family room. (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 The deck. (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 The pool. (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 The outdoor kitchen. (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 The gardens. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

This one is just as impressive as the others, centering on a 17,500-square-foot mansion with sweeping ocean, mountain and golf course views. Tuscan-style spaces fill out the three-story floor plan, including a dramatic foyer with dual staircases and a two-story great room.

The master suite — one of 11 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms — boasts a spa bathroom and private balcony.

Out back, decks and patios descend to a custom pool with a spa and swim-up bar, as well as a fire pit at the center reached by a stone bridge. A tennis court, guesthouse and terraced gardens complete the scenic estate.

Love, 79, is a founding member of the rock ’n’ roll band that popularized the “California sound.” The Grammy-winning group’s scores of hits include “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “California Girls,” “Good Vibrations” and “Wouldn’t It Be Nice.”

Advertisement

Linda Sansone of Willis Allen Real Estate holds the listing.