Hot Property

Beach Boys’ Mike Love seeks $8.65 million in Rancho Santa Fe

The Tuscan-style compound includes a three-story mansion, custom pool, tennis court and guesthouse.
By Jack Flemming 
March 26, 2020
1:48 PM
Wouldn’t it be nice if Mike Love got his asking price for this custom compound in Rancho Santa Fe? The singer-songwriter of Beach Boys fame has listed his three-acre estate for sale at $8.65 million, records show.

It’s not Love’s first time trying to sell the place; he listed it in 2018 for $8.75 million but took it off the market last year with no takers. He paid $4.65 million for the property back in 2009, according to public records.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has a thing for coastal compounds. Two years ago, he put his Pebble Beach abode up for sale at $6.45 million. In December, an oceanfront retreat he once owned in Santa Barbara came to market at $14.95 million.

The backyard.
The Tuscan-style compound.
The entry.
The living room.
The kitchen.
The family room.
The master bedroom.
The master bathroom.
The deck.
The pool.
The outdoor kitchen.
The gardens.

This one is just as impressive as the others, centering on a 17,500-square-foot mansion with sweeping ocean, mountain and golf course views. Tuscan-style spaces fill out the three-story floor plan, including a dramatic foyer with dual staircases and a two-story great room.

The master suite — one of 11 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms — boasts a spa bathroom and private balcony.

Out back, decks and patios descend to a custom pool with a spa and swim-up bar, as well as a fire pit at the center reached by a stone bridge. A tennis court, guesthouse and terraced gardens complete the scenic estate.

Love, 79, is a founding member of the rock ’n’ roll band that popularized the “California sound.” The Grammy-winning group’s scores of hits include “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “California Girls,” “Good Vibrations” and “Wouldn’t It Be Nice.”

Linda Sansone of Willis Allen Real Estate holds the listing.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
