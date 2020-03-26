Former Charger Nick Hardwick quickly tackles San Diego home sale

The city of San Diego has been kind to NFL lineman Nick Hardwick. After a decade-long career with the Chargers, the retired Pro Bowler has sold his house in the area for $2.015 million — or $20,000 more than the asking price.

He had an offer in hand about a week after listing the single-story spot, records show.

Hardwick remodeled just about everything during his stay, touching up the exterior with drought-tolerant landscaping and adding oak floors and modern fixtures to the living spaces.

1 / 10 The pool. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The outdoor kitchen. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The patio. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The single-story home. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The living room. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 The family room. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com)

In 3,717 square feet, there’s a kitchen with a breakfast nook, a dining room with paneled walls and an indoor-outdoor family room with a fireplace. The most expansive space is the living room, which boasts built-ins and a wall of glass. Four bedrooms and four bathrooms complete the floor plan.

The most dramatic transformation came out back, where a landscaped yard holds a saltwater pool, spa, fire pit, lounge and outdoor kitchen with a grill. The property covers about a quarter of an acre and sits about two miles from the ocean.

A native of Indiana, Hardwick played for Purdue before being drafted by the Chargers in 2004. The center played 136 games with the team through 11 seasons, reaching the Pro Bowl in 2006.

Mike McCurdy of Compass handled both ends of the deal.