Home of the Week: Going Danish in Brentwood

This Danish farmhouse-style home, which takes its cues from Denmark’s traditional architecture, sits among the trees on nearly two-thirds of an acre in Brentwood. A striking copper roof and whitewashed brickwork bring a pastoral tone to the exterior, as do the butcher-block-topped islands and four brick fireplaces inside.

The details

Location: 675 Macculloch Drive, Los Angeles, 90049

Asking price: $11.995 million

Year built: 1987

Architect: Peter Choate

Living area: 7,958 square feet, five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 0.63 acre

Features: Porte-cochere; motor court; grand foyer; formal living room; chef’s kitchen with two islands; wood-paneled library; greenhouse; swimming pool

About the area: In the 90049 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $5.158 million, a 116.6% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agent: Steve Sawaii, Compass, (310) 261-3777

