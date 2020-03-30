Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Celtics’ Gordon Hayward sheds Rancho Santa Fe estate for $3.9 million

Landry Shamet
Gordon Hayward drives past the Clippers’ Landry Shamet in a Feb. 9, 2019, game. Hayward has sold his two-plus-acre home in Rancho Santa Fe.
(Michael Dwyer / Associated Press)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
March 30, 2020
10:12 AM
Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward has sold an estate in the Fairbanks Ranch area of Rancho Santa Fe for $3.9 million.

The gated compound is set on more than two acres with expansive lawns, palms, a tennis court and a swimming pool.

The 6,395-square-foot main house, which was recently renovated, is accompanied by a casita and a guest house. Features include bi-folding doors, wide-plank wood floors, two offices and a chef’s kitchen. There are seven bedrooms and 7½ bathrooms spread across the three structures.

1/13
Gordon Hayward’s Rancho Santa Fe estate  (Redfin.com)
Hayward, 30, was averaging 17.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Celtics before the NBA hit pause on the season because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to joining Boston during the 2017 offseason, he spent seven seasons with the Utah Jazz, making one all-star team (2017).

He bought the property in 2015 for $3.35 million, the Los Angeles Times previously reported.

Rande Turner and Sarah Tuttle Smith of Ranch and Coast Real Estate were the listing agents. Ali Ehsan of Ali Ehsan Realty represented the buyer.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
