Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Max Azria-designed Morrocan spread lists in Beverly Hills

Max Azria-designed home in Beverly Hills
The Moroccan-inspired home, designed by late fashion icon Max Azria, features a rotunda entry, herringbone-patterned wood floors and a striking floating staircase. Asking price: $5.195 million.
(Anthony Barcelo)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
March 30, 2020
12:35 PM
Share

A Beverly Hills home designed by late fashion icon Max Azria has come up for sale at $5.195 million.

Completed in 2012, the Moroccan-inspired residence features herringbone-patterned wood floors, marble fireplaces and windows with custom steel coverings. Ornate light fixtures and beamed ceilings keep the eyes moving upward throughout the four-bedroom, six-bathroom house. A striking floating staircase lined with handmade artistic balusters sits beyond the entry.

The two-story floor plan contains a chef’s kitchen with a 9-foot island, a formal dining room, a multiroom master suite and an office/den. A lower entertainment level holds a media room with a granite-topped bar and a wine cooler.

1/18
The Moroccan-inspired home was designed by late fashion icon Max Azria.  (Anthony Barcelo)
2/18
The home features a rotunda entry,  (Anthony Barcelo)
3/18
The asking price for the Beverly Hills home is $5.195 million.  (Anthony Barcelo)
4/18
A striking floating staircase lined with handmade artistic balusters sits beyond the entry.  (Anthony Barcelo)
5/18
The office/den has a fireplace.  (Anthony Barcelo)
6/18
A striking staircase extends upward in the rotunda entry.  (Anthony Barcelo)
7/18
The family room, which has a custom marble fireplace, opens to the backyard.  (Anthony Barcelo)
8/18
The family room and kitchen area.  (Anthony Barcelo)
9/18
The kitchen has a 9-foot-long island.  (Anthony Barcelo)
10/18
The master bedroom.  (Anthony Barcelo)
11/18
The master bathroom.  (Anthony Barcelo)
12/18
The master suite features a custom dressing room.  (Anthony Barcelo)
13/18
The dressing room has a small balcony.  (Anthony Barcelo)
14/18
A bedroom.  (Anthony Barcelo)
15/18
A bathroom.  (Anthony Barcelo)
16/18
The home’s lower level holds a home theater.  (Anthony Barcelo)
17/18
There’s also patio space and a swimming pool.  (Anthony Barcelo)
18/18
The swimmer’s pool features a spa and waterfall.  (Anthony Barcelo)

Advertisement

Patio space and a swimmer’s pool with a spa and waterfall fill out the landscaped backyard.

Rochelle Maize of Normand & Assoc. holds the exclusive listing.

Azria, who died last year at 70, founded BCBG Max Azria, a brand of contemporary clothing line for women, in 1989 and later rebooted the French fashion label Herve Leger after acquiring the company in the late 1990s. His designs have been featured in more than 500 department stores worldwide and worn by such stars as Halle Berry, Drew Barrymore and Miley Cyrus.

Azria bought the property in 2009 for about $890,000 and sold it in 2013 for $3.4 million, records show. His main estate — a 30,000-square-foot mansion in Holmby Hills — is currently for sale at $68 million, down from $88 million a year ago.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.

Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Neal J. Leitereg
Follow Us
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement